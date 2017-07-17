Home Gartner: Letter from Microsoft Inspire 2017

Gartner: Letter from Microsoft Inspire 2017

Gartner: Letter from Microsoft Inspire 2017
Microsoft Inspire kicked off with a packed stadium at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. today. The seats were filled to the top and they announced over 17,000 in attendance. That’s probably more than the average Washington Wizards game (avg. 17,002 according to the NBA). The athleticism may not have been the same, but the production wizardry on display to the partners made up for it.

The biggest news for me was the announcement of two cross-product offerings, Microsoft 365 Enterprise for large companies and Microsoft 365 Business for small-to-medium businesses. Microsoft 365 Enterprise bundles Office 365 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. And Microsoft 365 Business bundles Office 365 Business Premium, security and management features for Office apps and Windows 10 devices, and a centralized admin console for device and user management.

I certainly agree that business transformation is unlikely to happen with one component, such as just implementing Yammer or SharePoint. It requires a more comprehensive approach that connects the points in a user’s journey (or use case if you prefer). But how successful that will be depends on a few parameters that buyers and implementers will want to know.

Read the entire article here, Letter from Microsoft Inspire 2017

via the fine folks at Gartner

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
