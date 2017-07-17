Gartner: Letter from Microsoft Inspire 2017

Microsoft Inspire kicked off with a packed stadium at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. today. The seats were filled to the top and they announced over 17,000 in attendance. That’s probably more than the average Washington Wizards game (avg. 17,002 according to the NBA). The athleticism may not have been the same, but the production wizardry on display to the partners made up for it.

The biggest news for me was the announcement of two cross-product offerings, Microsoft 365 Enterprise for large companies and Microsoft 365 Business for small-to-medium businesses. Microsoft 365 Enterprise bundles Office 365 Enterprise, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. And Microsoft 365 Business bundles Office 365 Business Premium, security and management features for Office apps and Windows 10 devices, and a centralized admin console for device and user management.

I certainly agree that business transformation is unlikely to happen with one component, such as just implementing Yammer or SharePoint. It requires a more comprehensive approach that connects the points in a user’s journey (or use case if you prefer). But how successful that will be depends on a few parameters that buyers and implementers will want to know.

via the fine folks at Gartner