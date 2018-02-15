Gartner: Launching Gartner’s New Blockchain Key Initiative

Blockchain technology promises a new paradigm in computing that can impact markets, businesses and even society and the hype remains high. Blockchain was the most searched term by our clients on the Gartner research portal in 2017. But, successful implementations are rare and most organizations are just starting to explore how they can make use of blockchain. It is unclear for most enterprises on exactly how blockchain will impact their business or where to make use of it. Besides, blockchain technology landscape continues to evolve and doubts persist if the technology is good enough yet to meet rigorous demand of critical business needs.

Gartner has been increasing our research focus on blockchain and produced nearly 70 research notes on blockchain in 2017 alone, in addition to a variety of presentations and numerous interactions with clients. A deep pool of analysts cover various aspects of technology, business and other aspects of blockchain. We are taking this a step further with a new key initiative on ‘Blockchain’ in 2018. For our clients, the blockchain key initiative will help leaders in different roles in many industries:

Understand the technology evolution, business opportunities and risks.

Identify opportunities to extract business value from distributed ledgers, cryptocurrency tokens, smart contracts and other blockchain technologies.

Get clarity of the technology choices, vendor solutions and services.

Prepare to integrate blockchain technologies with enterprise systems and link to other emerging technologies.

Plan for any strategic, organizational, business, technological and cultural/societal changes required for utmost benefit.

