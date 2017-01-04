Gartner Launches FrontRunners; a New Type of Quadrant
What happened?
We launched a new quadrant called FrontRunners at the end of September 2016. You may not have noticed because it was a “soft” beta launch in four software markets. They are available to the general public through the Software Advice web site. You can find them below.
FrontRunners quadrant for CRM software products
FrontRunners quadrant for Help Desk software products
FrontRunners quadrant for Applicant Tracking software products
FrontRunners quadrant for Project Management software products
During the first half of 2017 we are planning to launch Frontrunners quadrants for 24 software markets. We are still identifying the 24 markets and their launch schedules so stay tuned.
Below is the graphic from the “FrontRunners for Customer Relationship Management, September 2016 (beta).”
All products that qualify as FrontRunners are top performing products in their market. In the Customer Relationship Management FrontRunners infographic above, the Capability axis starts at 3.60 and ends at 4.60, while the Value axis starts at 3.60 and ends at 4.70. Scales may differ between quadrants in order to capture the relative positioning of the specific products in each software category.
Read the entire article here, Gartner Launches FrontRunners; a New Type of Quadrant
via the fine folks at Gartner
