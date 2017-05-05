Home Gartner: Key IT Security Trends – Gartner Events Guide

Gartner analysts Lawrence Orans and Mark Nicolett took a few minutes recently to recap key trends in security and answer questions ahead of our upcoming Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit. Here’s what they had to say.

What are the key trends in IT security today?

The main issue driving IT security is the pressing need to defend against targeted attacks and to quickly detect a security breach before a targeted attack results in data loss.

Dealing with targeted attacks and advanced threats is the major issue confronting security teams in organizations of all sizes. There are staffing and skills issues that our end user clients need to deal with, and there are decisions that need to be made about security technologies and services.

The security industry response is to provide new capabilities either as a feature of a larger security solution or as a pure play, best of breed solution.  Examples of security technology segments with many point solution vendors are network traffic analysis and user behaviour analytics. Both of these segments deal with early detection of a security breach. For other security issues such as distributed denial of service attacks, it’s all about proactive strategies before you’re attacked.

