Gartner: Is MDM your solution to GDPR?
There is much hype around the GDPR due to the fast approaching deadline of 25 May 2018. As a result organizations are looking for solutions, and many vendors have seen an opportunity to position their solutions (including MDM) as an answer.Master data management (MDM) is defined by Gartner as follows;
Master data is the consistent and uniform set of identifiers and extended attributes that describes the core entities of an enterprise, such as existing customers, prospective customers, citizens, suppliers, employees and patients.
Master data packaged solutions help ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency and accountability of an enterprise’s official, shared master data assets.
Personal data can undoubtedly be categorized as master data identifiers and extended attributes and therefore governed by an organization within an MDM packaged solution. Looking at the critical capabilities of packaged MDM solutions they will possess the ability to manage the policies and rules associated with potentially complex privacy access rights, services to manage workflows, business rules and audit trails for the master data, and provide support for information governance and stewardship functions of the master data. So far so good.
