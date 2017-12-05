Gartner: IoT Security – Endpoint Hardware Key Storage

While cryptographic algorithms fail from time to time as computational tools advance or analytical breakthroughs occur, failures of this nature are rare events. Key storage or management failures are the leading causes for cryptographic protection failure. Key storage failures are tightly related to the key bootstrap problem – how to securely store a key at rest on storage that attackers can gain access to (i.e. Cold Boot Attack) or using the key in memory the attacker can snoop (i.e. Heartbleed). The most dangerous key management event is the creation of the poor keys, usually this is related to entropy problems (i.e. OpenSSL Debacle) – essentially failing to have as much randomness as needed.This problems are exacerbated in the IoT security space as the attacker often has physical access to devices. In the case of mass produced devices, attackers may have access to enough units to be able to conduct destructive tests.

The gold standard for addressing key storage and management problems is to use a NIST (or other major standards authority) certified Hardware Security Module (HSM). The problem is that HSMs are expensive and their operation can be quite complex.

Microchip has very interesting option: ATECC608A

These are inexpensive I2C interface, 8 lead devices that cost under a dollar each volume one, and around 65 cents each in 10k volumes. What can get for a under a dollar per device:

FIPS compliant RNG and key generation

Hardware based key protection

Secure (encrypted) on chip key (ECC, AES, SHA HMAC) and data storage

Guaranteed Unique 72-bit Serial Number

Boot validation, LoRa node authentication

