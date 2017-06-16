Gartner: Intent Data is Great. Except When it Isn’t!

Over the last few months, I’ve had a lot of clients bring up the topic of intent data. It’s gotten a lot of publicity and vendors are continually gathering new intent signals and creating new intent models, often through artificial intelligence techniques. But as we get into Hype Cycle season, I thought it would be worth trying to separate the hype from the reality.

I’ll state upfront that I’m a big fan of intent data and intent models. Companies that provide intent data and models have been prominently featured in our Cool Vendor lists over the last three years. And over that time, the value of the data and the models has steadily increased. And I’ve talked to plenty of TSPs that find intent enormously helpful when it comes to scoring leads, driving prospecting and demand generation activities or as the basis for account selection for an ABM program.

If you are selling into a well-established market, with a lot of activity/engagement related to that category taking place via content syndication sites, advertising networks, search and social media, intent data can be incredibly valuable to you, either on a standalone basis or as a major signal in predictive models. And IF there are enough companies that are showing high levels of intent to keep your sales teams busy and build a full pipeline, you should absolutely be taking advantage of it. After all, targeting accounts and individuals that show meaningful intent should yield a higher win rate and increased sales velocity relative to simply targeting companies that match your ideal customer profile or have high fit scores. What salesperson wouldn’t rather talk to someone in market as opposed to having educate someone who isn’t actively looking?

Read the entire article here, Intent Data is Great. Except When it Isn’t.

via the fine folks at Gartner