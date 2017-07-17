Gartner: Intent-based Networking FAQ

In the past two weeks, we’ve had a major uptick in the number of questions pertaining to Intent-based networking. No doubt, this surge is related to Cisco’s announcement on June 20th, and amplified at Cisco Live. We’ve published and blogged on the topic of Intent-based networking before, and to address the new wave of questions, here is a brief Intent-based network FAQ.

Q – Is Intent just rebranded SDN?

No. Intent-based networking software helps to plan, design and implement/operate networks. SDN is an architecture for networks. Intent-based network software can “drive” a network that is either SDN-based or non-SDN based.

Q – Isn’t Intent this just a fancy term for advanced automation?

No, although the early usage and value will seem similar. Advanced automation solutions typically do not a) translate what to how, b) mathematically validate that desired intent is being met and c) continuously ingest a broad set of real-time network state indicators. A good intent-based networking system will embed advanced automation, but you can (and many do) advanced automation without Intent.

