Gartner: IBM Ends Hadoop Distribution, Hortonworks Expands Hybrid Open Source

IBM has followed Intel and EMC/Pivotal in abandoning efforts to make a business of Hadoop distributions, and followed Microsoft in making Hortonworks its supplying partner. At the former Hadoop Summit, now called Dataworks (itself a sign of the shift from Hadoop-centric positioning), IBM announced it will discontinue its IBM Open Platform/BigInsights offering, and will instead OEM Hortonworks’ HDP. In a 7 year agreement, IBM will provide its Data Science Experience to Hortonworks, which will make it a part of the marketed HDP distribution. Hortonworks CEO Rob Bearden noted in a discussion with analysts that “we were already shipping the same bits” and that the ODPi relationship they share had helped to make the commonalities more obvious and easily rationalized (though the ODPi platform is still a small subset of the typical stack used by customers.)

Like Hortonworks’ earlier Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization offering, this new packaging strategy will permit the firm to combine its open source components with partner pieces that are not open source.Hybrid open source combines “the free stuff” everyone shares with proprietary bits that help differentiate and monetize the whole package, the theory goes, and clearly both vendors hope the go to market strategy will play in Peoria as well as it does in the Silicon Valley venture capital community.

via the fine folks at Gartner