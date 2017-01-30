Home Gartner: How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation

Gartner: How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation

0
Gartner: How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation
0

Here is today’s math word problem:

Ollie’s Ostrich Burger has 10 (non-managerial) employees per restaurant. A new robot is introduced that can get the same work done with only 5 employees. How many employees will each Ollie’s restaurant have after installing the robots? Show your work.

Did you say 10-5=5?

That is how most articles I see these days are doing the math. But I’d like to see them show their work, because I see so many more potential answers.

The first point to make is that there are multiple answers. Many articles and casual conversations I’ve had on this issue imply there are no options – that it is obvious the owners will fire half their workers and buy bigger yachts with the extra profits.

Read the entire article here, How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation 

via the fine folks at Gartner

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    User Experience & Logon Monitoring Challenges For years, slow logons have been the most common complaint of Citrix users. When a user logs on multiple times in a day, from multiple devices, slow logons can lead to frustration and lower productivity. For Citrix administrators, slow logon is one of the most difficult problems to resolve […]

    read more
    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on Citrix XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate XenMobile 10.4 Cloud implementation, security features and discuss XenMobile partner ecosystem updates.

        read more
        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Accelerate Large Scale Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp Deployments with Confidence

        1484958139_maxresdefault.jpg

        Be Proactive Addressing Citrix End User Complaints – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1485585433_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy 2017 Preview

          Sneak a peek at the energy and excitement of Citrix Synergy 2017, May 23–25 in Orlando, Florida. At Synergy, you’ll learn what the workspace of the future can do for your business, and discover how to turn the disruptive shift to cloud into competitive advantage. Join us at the premier industry conference on digital business […]

          read more
          1485539531_maxresdefault.jpg

          ManageEngine IT Management Seminar Melbourne 2016

          1485542842_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Explorer for Storage Snapshots with HPE Storage – Video

          1485631031_maxresdefault.jpg

          The Citrix Video 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video