Gartner: How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation
Here is today’s math word problem:
Ollie’s Ostrich Burger has 10 (non-managerial) employees per restaurant. A new robot is introduced that can get the same work done with only 5 employees. How many employees will each Ollie’s restaurant have after installing the robots? Show your work.
Did you say 10-5=5?
That is how most articles I see these days are doing the math. But I’d like to see them show their work, because I see so many more potential answers.
The first point to make is that there are multiple answers. Many articles and casual conversations I’ve had on this issue imply there are no options – that it is obvious the owners will fire half their workers and buy bigger yachts with the extra profits.
Read the entire article here, How Organizations Will Spend the Windfall from Automation
via the fine folks at Gartner
