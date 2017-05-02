Gartner: How Much Master Data is there in the World?

A vendor sent me an email a few weeks ago and asked, “How much master data does an organization have?” Well, that’s a pretty big question for a pretty big topic that ends up being a whole lot of small data. I thought I could answer the question so I jotted down my ideas and then realized it was harder than I first thought. So I fired off an email to a number of analysts who focus on MDM, information architecture and governance to see if we could agree a response.

Logically and simply there is not a lot of it about. If you think about what master data is meant to be, rather than the precise scientific definition you might find in a book about metadata, you come to the following conclusions:

The minimalist set of attributes to uniquely identify one object from another

That needs to be shared (or needs to be consistent) between core business processes, systems, apps, business units or uses

Where the objects in mind are those that define what an organization does

Read the entire article here, How Much Master Data is there in the World?

via the fine folks at Gartner