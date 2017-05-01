Gartner: How Do the Mega-Vendors’ Cloud Strategies Compare?

I was looking at some data from some recent mega-vendor earnings reports and I noted the following. Look at how much the vendor’s are reporting in terms of cloud oriented subscription revenues (and support) for business applications and infrastructure.

Cloud-based business applications, or SaaS, describe and support what a business actually does, and are therefore more important to a CEO and business leaders such as sales, marketing, supply chain, operations etc. Cloud infrastructure does not describe what a business does; infrastructure (storage, processing and pipes) is more important to the CIO, and this describes what IT does (to support the business apps, among other things). So let’s look at some of the data I spotted and what I think can be compared.

Oracle’s last quarterly earnings report (Q3 fiscal 2017, as of February 28 2017):

Cloud SaaS: $1,01bn, or about 11% of its revenue

Cloud IaaS: $178k, or about 2% of its revenue

