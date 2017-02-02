Gartner: Digital Workplace Vendors Match Up Best with Organizations Embracing New Ways of Work

I have been noticing that the lines are becoming more clear between companies that work as they always have (“current ways of work”) and companies that embrace “new ways of work.” As a software vendor it’s important to know which side of this line you are on. As a software buyer or user, determining which work paradigm you are in and which a vendor is pushing will help you determine fit right away.

Current ways of work doesn’t mean stuck in the past – it means working the way most people today work, and very successful people at that. It is anchored in a long history of IT dictated tooling meant for solo work, a well defined subset of the organizational knowledge and information in digital form, file-based containers, email for communication, fairly rigid organizational structures, compiling and presenting information for human analysis, algorithms codified by programmers, and PCs in office buildings with a keyboard, mouse, and landline next to them.

New ways of work are digital, meaning a much larger and more fluid amount of the organization’s knowledge and information kept and used in digital form than before. For example: social relationships, digitized paper forms, audio and video information, peer-to-peer communications, and data from “things”. The tooling is more consumerized and user-driven. And the tools have adjusted to collaborative work, more granular information bits that can be reassembled, a large array of communication channels, device diversity, machine-driven analysis, machine learning, and ever-changing teams and workgroups, both formal and virtual.

