This week, a group of IT leaders gathered at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in London, a conference kicked off with an invigorating keynote on the prevalence and evolvement of the digital society in which we live and work.

“If you are not connected, you might as well not exist,” Frank Buytendijk, Gartner Fellow and VP, expressed during the keynote. A bold statement, sure, but one that was quickly placed into context when he illustrated it with one of the top existential questions to date, “When you close the fridge, does the light really go off?”

Without that light being connected to an indicator, how do we know it is working efficiently? How can we work to transform it to make it work better?

Similarly, connectivism is critical for digital transformation to become a key catalyst in any organization’s growth. How can we drive new technologies that are designed for the experience of those who use it, the end users?

Read the entire article here, Gartner Digital Workplace Summit: Powering your digital transformation with gamification and workspace analytics

Via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.