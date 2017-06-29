Gartner: Despite the promise of AI, worst year ever for customer experience.

AI does not make subway tracks run better in New York, or make phone queues any shorter at any airline. (yesterday: “Hold time currently is between 56 minutes and 1 hour 24 minutes. If you would like a call back…. or use our Website. Off to the website we go. Log onto site, put in all information, press Enter for results and…. “Oops! We’re sorry, but you have exceeded the maximum number of active sessions. #100527R.”

Now isn’t that the least helpful message, ever? Think about it: Oops! (did someone drop something?) We’re sorry (Who is we? Are you listening, watching, or monitoring?), but you have exceeded the maximum number of active sessions (ah, this is indeed a session we are having. My other sessions are US275 for 45 minutes, but at least they take notes). #100527R (Thank you, and I will use #100527R for my next call.)

Ah! But there is a chatbot. Or is it a Chat Agent, since it says “LIVE CHAT SUPPORT?” The AI-driven bot, or the human, has no idea that we are on the site, have failed to achieve our goal, or had already been directed to the site by the threat of needing to take the morning off to get a human to speak on the phone. Can anyone spell “Channel Islands of Obsolescence?” Or the acronym: CIO. Except that no CIO would ever, not one in 500 of them, be in the trenches to see this level of absurd customer treatment play out.

via the fine folks at Gartner