Gartner: Despite the promise of AI, worst year ever for customer experience.

AI does not make subway tracks run better in New York, or make phone queues any shorter at any airline. (yesterday: “Hold time currently is between 56 minutes and 1 hour 24 minutes. If you would like a call back…. or use our Website. Off to the website we go. Log onto site, put in all information, press Enter for results and…. “Oops! We’re sorry, but you have exceeded the maximum number of active sessions. #100527R.”

Now isn’t that the least helpful message, ever? Think about it: Oops! (did someone drop something?) We’re sorry (Who is we? Are you listening, watching, or monitoring?), but you have exceeded the maximum number of active sessions (ah, this is indeed a session we are having. My other sessions are US275 for 45 minutes, but at least they take notes). #100527R (Thank you, and I will use #100527R for my next call.)

Ah! But there is a chatbot. Or is it a Chat Agent, since it says “LIVE CHAT SUPPORT?” The AI-driven bot, or the human, has no idea that we are on the site, have failed to achieve our goal, or had already been directed to the site by the threat of needing to take the morning off to get a human to speak on the phone. Can anyone spell “Channel Islands of Obsolescence?” Or the acronym: CIO. Except that no CIO would ever, not one in 500 of them, be in the trenches to see this level of absurd customer treatment play out.

Read the entire article here, Despite the promise of AI, worst year ever for customer experience.

via the fine folks at Gartner

Monitoring
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
