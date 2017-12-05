Enterprise IT organizations are experiencing the single largest transformation in terms of how applications and services are delivered. Thanks to the rise of software-defined data centers and cloud computing, IT organizations have the potential to respond rapidly to changing business conditions whenever and wherever required. But having access to technology to achieve a goal is only part of the story. At the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations Management & Data Center 2017 conference this week in Las Vegas, we at Dell EMC will be helping IT leaders work through the change management issues that arise from transitioning to a modern IT environment; which include everything from determining what types of workloads are best suited to run where, to reorganizing the way IT staff is structured.

We’ll have plenty of experts on hand at the conference to help IT leaders work through their challenges and opportunities on a case by case basis. We’re also looking forward to engaging with the industry’s top influencers on how machine learning, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence will shape the future of the data center.

We’re also hosting the CONVERGED event Monday evening at Sushi Samba at the Palazzo Hotel in addition to providing hands-on demos of our systems and solutions in five kiosk locations in our booth (#400).

We also have three sessions you should positively not miss:

Ride the next wave of computing –to the edge and beyond! – Jonathan Seckler; Director, Dell EMC PowerEdge Server Solution Marketing; Dell EMC

IT Transformation for Real – Top Lessons Learned -Jonathan Siegal, Vice President, Product Marketing

Modernize Your IT with Dell EMC Storage and Data Protection Solutions – Bob Fine, Senior Consultant, Product Management

Read the entire article here, Gartner Data Center Conference and the Transition to Modern IT

Via the fine folks at Dell