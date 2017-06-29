Gartner: Cyber-attacks to the left, ransomware to the right – we need to spend money on what?

With the news that a new outbreak of malware is sweeping the globe, it turns out that many organisations are not prepared for the determined and resourced attackers that we have been warning about for some time.

“Tuesday’s attacks used a different form of ransomware similar to a virus known as Petrwrap or Petya, according to Costin Raiu, director of Global Research and Analysis Team at Kaspersky Lab.

By midafternoon, breaches had been reported at computers governing the municipal energy company and airport in Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, the state telecommunications company Ukrtelecom, the Ukrainian postal service and the State Savings Bank of Ukraine. Payment systems at grocery stores were knocked offline, as well as the turnstile system in the Kiev metro.”

So with Petya sweeping the globe and proving that we all need to be agile and responsive to the new unknowns, here’s tips for preventing future nasties like WannaCry and Petya which are now making use of ETERNALBLUE and related advanced exploit code.

Read the entire article here, Cyber-attacks to the left, ransomware to the right – we need to spend money on what?

via the fine folks at Gartner