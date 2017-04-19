Home Gartner Cool Network Vendors 2017

Gartner Cool Network Vendors 2017

0
Gartner Cool Network Vendors 2017
0

Every year, we publish Cool Vendors in Enterprise Networking to highlight lesser-known vendors doing cool things in the networking market. Coolness is certainly subjective, and my wife (or anyone who knew me in high school) would argue that I am no authority on the topic, but for me coolness is the ability to solve challenges in an innovative way. This years’ crop of cool vendors includes new approaches to improve network availability and/or agility. These vendors align with the necessary shift in networking to evolve/transform networks from fragile to agile (we call this Netops2.0). This year, we cover Apstra, FixStream, SnapRoute and Veriflow, and take a retrospective look at Appcito (Acquired by A10).

  • Apstra provides Intent-based networking software that improves network agility and availability for data center networks.
  • FixStream provides software that correlates how apps work in relation with one another, improving troubleshooting and planning.
  • SnapRoute provides modular network features and a Network Operating System, which can reduce code-bloat.
  • Veriflow provides network software to reduce downtime affiliated with configuration changes, via formal mathematical verification.

Read the entire article here, Cool Network Vendors 2017 – Andrew Lerner

via the fine folks at Gartner

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications? eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, […]

        read more
        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492587656_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Data Center Consolidation and Business Continuity

          Learn how vSphere Standard delivers data center consolidation and business continuity. This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.

          read more
          1492587629_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Intelligent Operations Management and Automation

          1492587446_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSphere Use Case Video: Enhanced Application Performance and Availability

          1492587386_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Overview Video: VMware vSphere

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!