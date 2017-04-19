Gartner Cool Network Vendors 2017

Every year, we publish Cool Vendors in Enterprise Networking to highlight lesser-known vendors doing cool things in the networking market. Coolness is certainly subjective, and my wife (or anyone who knew me in high school) would argue that I am no authority on the topic, but for me coolness is the ability to solve challenges in an innovative way. This years’ crop of cool vendors includes new approaches to improve network availability and/or agility. These vendors align with the necessary shift in networking to evolve/transform networks from fragile to agile (we call this Netops2.0). This year, we cover Apstra, FixStream, SnapRoute and Veriflow, and take a retrospective look at Appcito (Acquired by A10).

Apstra provides Intent-based networking software that improves network agility and availability for data center networks.

FixStream provides software that correlates how apps work in relation with one another, improving troubleshooting and planning.

SnapRoute provides modular network features and a Network Operating System, which can reduce code-bloat.

Veriflow provides network software to reduce downtime affiliated with configuration changes, via formal mathematical verification.

Read the entire article here, Cool Network Vendors 2017 – Andrew Lerner

via the fine folks at Gartner