Gartner Consumer Privacy In The Age Of Facebook and Cambridge Analytica

So – a few weeks ago, Facebook (FB) discloses they knew in 2015 that an app developer (Aleksandr Kogan) had, in a violation of his agreement with FB, shared user data with Cambridge Analytica (CA). Latest estimates are that 87 million users’ data was compromised as a result. Further, FB chose not to disclose this to the affected users until a few weeks ago which was a morally questionable decision. All hell breaks loose and extreme (and totally justified) reactions ensue from regulators, lawmakers and users alike.

This post is inspired by several discussions I have had over the past few weeks with clients, media and just regular consumers worried about their privacy. There are, of course, things that Facebook and regulators need to do to (perhaps the topic for another blog post!) but I want to focus more on the impact on the users.

There is an oft repeated cliché that has found popularity on the ‘interwebs’ these days: “if you are getting something for free, you aren’t the customer, you are the product”. While it is a catchy phrase (and I have been guilty of using it myself on occasion) – it actually oversimplifies a complex issue. The fact is: data is the new currency in the digital world. It isn’t just free platforms and apps that are using your data – paid services also use it to improve their service to you or to engage partners/sell you more stuff. For example looking at LinkedIn’s Privacy Policy, there do not seem to be any special privacy privileges accorded to users of its ‘LinkedIn Premium’ service versus people who use it for free.

To paraphrase George Orwell from the excellent satirical novel Animal Farm: all data are equal, but some data are more equal than others.

So it’s not YOU that is the product, its data about you. Online digital platforms place higher value on certain types of data because they can monetize it better. Data that defines your behavior and preferences can be presumed to be more valuable than static data points like birthdays and gender. Ironically, your behavioral data (location, pages you like, websites you visit etc.) can be analyzed to serve you content that further guides your behavior – sounds pretty creepy right (it is!).  Black Mirror episodes have explored these dystopian scenarios in some detail, so I will not go into those here.

Some excellent Gartner research from my colleagues Meike Escherich and Stephanie Baghdassarian in 2016 (Big Data vs. Privacy — The Rise of the Off Tribe) found that approximately 20% of users in the age groups 18-54 would be willing to share more private information if they were paid to share or would receive a discount on a service. I would presume this percentage would have increased between then and now. Pretty ironic that this is exactly how the now infamous Aleksandr Kogan got access to sensitive user data

by paying them to sign up for a personality quiz app called ‘This Is Your Digital Life’, ostensibly for research purposes. By the way, the amount was not significant, one report quotes Kogan as saying each participant was paid $3- $4 to use the app.

Read the entire article here, Consumer Privacy In The Age Of Facebook and Cambridge Analytica

Via the fine folks at Gartner.

