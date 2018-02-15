Dell EMC is pleased to be named a leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Hyper-converged Infrastructure. Dell EMC and VMware represented Dell Technologies in the leaders quadrant, which also included industry pioneer and Dell EMC partner Nutanix. This is the 15th Magic Quadrant leaders position for Dell Technologies overall, and we believe yet another validation of the value Dell EMC uniquely brings to bear with our broad portfolio of products and services.

Dell EMC is recognized for both vision and ability to execute. VxRail, which we feel that in just 2 years has become a leading offering and is the product in the Dell EMC portfolio that best exemplifies the MQ rating, attained a 4.25 out of 5 CC product score for consolidated use cases. In addition, VxRail received the highest scores for two use cases which we believe are critical to IT Transformation – Business Critical Apps (4.26 out of 5) and Cloud (4.19 out of 5) use cases.

We acknowledge there are multiple paths to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and this is one of the key reasons why we feel that we have the most expansive portfolio on the market, spanning nodes, appliances, and rack-scale systems.

Read the entire article here, Gartner Confirms Dell EMC Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Leadership

Via the fine folks at Dell