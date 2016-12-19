Gartner: Can Wearable Technology make Humans Superintelligent?

Daniel Tammet is a highly functioning autistic savant. He has a form of Synesthesia where he sees numbers as having their own unique shapes, colors and textures. Thus, he can feel the results of a math equation and instantly determine if a number looks like a prime. He also speaks 11 languages, one of them, Icelandic, he learned in one week. The unique thing about Daniel is that he is able to articulate how his brain works and he has even written a book about it. What’s not unique is his abilities. There are many savants walking among us, with seemingly superhuman abilities in Math, Music, Memory and Language. Now, what if I told you that technology might be able to recreate these abilities in normal people like you and me? What if technology could make us superintelligent? What if technology could make us all into savants?

In order to explain how ordinary humans could be made into savants with superhuman performance we need to examine several topics – savantism, synesthesia, augmented reality, neural plasticity, artificial senses and wearables.

Synesthesia is a condition where sensory stimuli being handled by one region of the brain bleeds over to another region that usually handles other sensory stimuli. Different cross-connections is possible, like perception of shapes (letters and numbers) that triggers perception of colors – with the effect that each letter and number has an associated color in the Synesthetes mind. One of the most interesting is Chromesthesia which is the association of sounds with colors. For some variants it can be described as the ability to see music – often described as similar to fireworks. A secondary effect of seeing sounds is that it can lead to the Synesthete having perfect pitch – the visual centers of the brain help in understanding and working with sounds.

