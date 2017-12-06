Gartner: By 2022, One in Five Workers Engaged in Mostly Nonroutine Tasks Will Rely on AI to Do Their Jobs

Artificial intelligence (AI) is hitting its stride. Articles and conference presentations expound on how AI can transform smart cities, your shopping experience, and medical diagnosis. Not to mention self-driving vehicles, drone targeting, and, when you finally decide to relax at home, beating you at whatever games you decide to play. But overlooked in all these use cases are the assistance AI will provide future information workers going about their daily jobs.

By 2022, one in five workers engaged in mostly nonroutine tasks will rely on AI to do their jobs.

The current figure is probably more like one in eighty if you take into account all the parameters built into my prediction, which appears in the “Predicts 2018: AI and the Future of Work” (link here for subscribers).

One of those parameters is that I say the workers will rely on AI. By this I mean they aren’t just playing around with an NLP query engine or checking out people and document recommendations once in a blue moon. They will reach a point where they depend on the insights of AI to do their jobs. AI will electrify the productivity tools these workers use, bringing them to another level of power and accuracy that become part of the way they work and redefine expectations for what type of work they do and the level of quality they can produce. At that point, taking away their AI would be like a craftsman having their electric woodworking tools replaced with manual ones. They’re more likely to fight you off with a nail gun!

Via the fine folks at Gartner.