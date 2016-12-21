Gartner: By 2020, 50% of everyday essential products will be autoreplenished through IoT
In recent research titled Predicts 2017: Digital Business Elevates the Customer Experience Well Beyond Current Retail Multichannel Capabilities analyst Mim Burt and I discuss the implications of the Internet of Things (IoT) on replenishment of basic home consumables.
By 2020, 50% of everyday essential household consumable products will be autoreplenished from the “connected home” through the Internet of Things.
Our Findings:
- By 2020, the global smart home market is set to grow to just under $60 billion, and a family home in a mature, affluent market could contain several hundred “smart” objects.
- Convenient connected home autoreplenishment solutions for everyday essentials will drive growth in grocery e-commerce.
- Many brands and retailers are beginning to take part in autoreplenishment initiatives.
Our recommendations for retail CIOs include:
Read the entire article here, By 2020, 50% of everyday essential products will be autoreplenished through IoT
via the fine folks at Gartner
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet