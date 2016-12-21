Gartner: By 2020, 50% of everyday essential products will be autoreplenished through IoT

In recent research titled Predicts 2017: Digital Business Elevates the Customer Experience Well Beyond Current Retail Multichannel Capabilities analyst Mim Burt and I discuss the implications of the Internet of Things (IoT) on replenishment of basic home consumables.

By 2020, 50% of everyday essential household consumable products will be autoreplenished from the “connected home” through the Internet of Things.

Our Findings:

By 2020, the global smart home market is set to grow to just under $60 billion, and a family home in a mature, affluent market could contain several hundred “smart” objects.

Convenient connected home autoreplenishment solutions for everyday essentials will drive growth in grocery e-commerce.

Many brands and retailers are beginning to take part in autoreplenishment initiatives.

Our recommendations for retail CIOs include:

Read the entire article here, By 2020, 50% of everyday essential products will be autoreplenished through IoT

via the fine folks at Gartner