Gartner: Building a Resilient Mobile Development Platform Strategy

Enterprise IT organizations have been trying to solve the mobile app development riddle for more than a decade. The challenge has been that mobile operating systems, devices, programming languages and frameworks continue to evolve and mature, often at a much faster pace than other technology areas, such as the underlying systems of record applications. Likewise, mobile user expectations for app UX and capabilities are ever-increasing due to the impact of consumer apps. Unlike investments in traditional enterprise software (such as ERP or CRM), an investment in mobile development tools is often short-lived, as technologies change and business requirements evolve.

Moreover, the proliferation of mobile app development tools, frameworks and platforms has added to the complexity of delivering mobile apps. Developers may naturally gravitate toward native development tools (that is, Apple Xcode and Google Android Studio), or other open-source, manual coding tools and frameworks (for example, React Native, NativeScript or Apache Cordova). According to a 2016 Gartner survey, these tools are used by a large percentage of organizations as part of internal mobile app development (54% use native SDKs and 45% use open-source tools). However, these low-level tools alone require large teams of skilled developers in order to deliver mobile apps at scale and velocity. That’s when application development leaders turn to implementing a platform strategy to instill reuse, portability and governance, thereby enabling faster and more productive development cycles. The Gartner survey showed that companies that use mobile app development platforms (MADPs) tend to have a higher number of apps deployed than those that don’t have one. Moreover, a platform approach helps achieve higher-level business objectives.

