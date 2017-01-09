Gartner: Big Things Ahead for Mobile App Strategies in 2017

Mobile apps are not shiny, new toys anymore. They are a must-have technology for any business looking to compete for customers and elevate its workforce. Previously a separate and isolated concern, mobility is becoming an embedded part of every application and digital product. As this is happening, the characteristics of mobile-first development — such as feature quality over quantity, and a focus on digital experience and modern tooling — are becoming characteristics of the modern application development organization.

Consumers and workers alike are engaging more than ever through mobile devices. Application leaders who have not yet formed comprehensive mobile app strategies risk harming the enterprise’s ability to fully and effectively satisfy their constituents’ needs. Yet, mobile apps are only the beginning of a journey into the post-app era, where user experiences are continuous, ambient and omnichannel — beyond phones and tablets, and across the digital landscape. Mobile has been one of four disruptive technologies in the Nexus of Forces, and is now an essential component of the digital business platform.

via the fine folks at Gartner