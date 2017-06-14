Gartner Announces Winners of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards for Security Information and Event Management

Winners Named at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit at National Harbor, Maryland

Gartner, Inc. announced today the winners of the first Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). The Customer Choice Awards are a ranking of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of end-user reviews, and the overall user ratings.

The award winners for the SIEM market were named at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, which is taking place here through Thursday.

LogRhythm is the Gold Award winner of the 2017 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards in SIEM, followed by LogPoint with the Silver Award, and Splunk with the Bronze (see Table 1). More information on the award winners is available at https://www.gartner.com/reviews/customer-choice-awards/security-information-event-management.

“In interpreting reviews, it’s difficult for IT professionals to balance the number of reviews for a company versus a company’s overall rating. The Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards are designed to help end users navigate these issues to make better purchase decisions,” said Ken Davis, senior vice president of Products and Services at Gartner. “We work hard to ensure that all of the reviews are submitted by an IT professional or business user who has had experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the enterprise solution they are reviewing — free from conflicts of interest.”

Table 1: 2017 Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Award Winners in Security Information & Event Management

Vendor Distinction LogRhythm Gold LogPoint Silver Splunk Bronze AlienVault Honorable Mention Hewlett Packard Enterprise Honorable Mention IBM Honorable Mention

Source: Gartner (June 2017)

About Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards

A category needs to have at least 300 reviews and more than seven vendors with more than 20 reviews for Gartner to consider a provider for a Customer Choice Award in that area. Awards are given to vendors based on these criteria:

The vendor must have at least one product designated by Gartner’s research analysts as relevant to the market.

The vendor must have at least 50 reviews published in that market during the submission period.

Published reviews must pass Gartner’s validation, conflict of interest and moderation processes.

Gold, silver, and bronze awards will be given to the top three vendors based on an algorithmic score.

The identification of a Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Award winner or honorable mention is not an endorsement by Gartner of any vendor, product or service. For more information on the Gartner Peer Insights Customer Choice Awards, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews-pages/peer-insights-customer-choice-awards/.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights transforms the way enterprise software is bought and sold by creating another source of trusted information in the software buying process. Gartner’s review platform is a place for all IT buyers to find advice they can trust from fellow IT professionals. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 26,000 verified reviews in more than 160 markets. For more information, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts are providing analysis on the latest IT security trends at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2017 taking place in National Harbor, Maryland, May 12-15. The Summit will also be held in Tokyo, Mumbai, India, Sao Paulo, Sydney, London and Dubai. Follow news and updates from the events on Twitter at #GartnerSEC.

