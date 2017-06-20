Home Gartner Announces Top 100 Vendors in IT

Gartner Announces Top 100 Vendors in IT

0
Gartner Announces Top 100 Vendors in IT
0

Apple Secured No. 1 Spot, Followed By Samsung and Google

Gartner, Inc. has unveiled the top global 100 vendors in IT in 2016 based on their revenue across IT (excluding communication services) and component market segments.

In the Gartner Global Top 100: IT vendors, Apple was the largest vendor with more than $218 billion in IT revenue — approximately $79 billion larger than the No. 2 vendor, Samsung Vendor Group (see Table 1). Gartner analysts presented these findings during the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference, which is taking place here through Wednesday.

For the first time, Gartner has published a ranking of the top 100 largest tech companies in the world based on estimates for their revenue across IT (excluding communication services) and component market segments. Technology business leaders can use the Gartner Global Top 100: IT to benchmark competitive performance against a shift from the Nexus of Forces (the convergence of social, mobility, cloud and information that drive new business scenarios) to digital business as the driver of IT purchasing.

“The needs of IT buyers are shifting. CEOs are focused on growth and are more focused on realizing business outcomes from their IT spend,” said John-David Lovelock, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. “The Nexus of Forces has been the focus of attention for many years, however, the impact of digital business is giving rise to new categories.”

Read the entire article here, Gartner Announces Top 100 Vendors in IT

via the fine folks at Gartner

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Object storage provides a lower-cost, more durable and scalable alternative to block storage in the cloud. But most cloud platforms lack the key features needed to support existing enterprise applications. So how do you gain the benefits of file services for object storage in the cloud? In this webinar, we covered: Use Cases for object […]

        read more
        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497773749_maxresdefault.jpg

          Best Practices for Data Warehousing with Amazon Redshift – #AWS Video

          Get a look under the covers: Learn tuning best practices for taking advantage of Amazon Redshift’s columnar technology and parallel processing capabilities to improve your delivery of queries and improve overall database performance. This session explains how to migrate from existing data warehouses, create an optimized schema, efficiently load data, use workload management, tune your […]

          read more
          1497709520_maxresdefault.jpg

          Hybrid as a Stepping Stone: It’s Not All or Nothing for Your Cloud Transformation Journey – #AWS Video

          1497751748_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Can I Plan for Security, Risk, & Compliance Before Migrating to AWS? – #AWS Video

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Pure Storage – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video