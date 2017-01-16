Home Data Center Gartner: Alexa – The First AI Fake News Victim?

Gartner: Alexa – The First AI Fake News Victim?

0
Gartner: Alexa – The First AI Fake News Victim?
0

The media were all agog last week when a toddler asked Alexa – the voice service built into her Amazon Echo for those asleep at the switch this past Christmas – to “get me a dollhouse.” Alexa allegedly complied and also somehow ordered a significant amount of cookies as well (assumedly, the child asked for those, too). To add insult to (virtual) injury, when this story was broadcast, any Echo devices within earshot of TV or radio news discussing Alexa’s naughtiness also heard the order and proceeded to attempt to do the same. Hilarious! AI and machine learning hijinx! This must be the kind of joking around that happened about a year before Skynet took over, right?

Being a cynical analyst, I decided to see if this was actually as easy as it was made out to be. First, I looked for the technical description that I KNEW had to be available from some techie pub that documented exactly what was asked of Alexa, how she responded, how the orders were taken, etc. This didn’t exist. Instead I found roughly 623 of the same stories that had been created and published from the original report “on the wire.” It seemed the world simply thought anyone could order anything through Alexa and with no safeguard have it shipped (quickly) to their doors. Undaunted, I took the next best step. I recreated the event.

Read the entire article here, Alexa: The First AI Fake News Victim?

via the fine folks at Gartner

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Gartner
Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.gartner.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief

    Punching Cloud Feature

    Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Feature Image

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Monitor Managing the End User Experience with GPU-Powered Insights – Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar

        An On-Demand Citrix-Ready Webinar GPU technology improves Citrix virtual desktops and applications, but to truly deliver an immersive user experience that scales, organizations need to manage the complete GPU deployment lifecycle – from designing the infrastructure, to managing and optimizing a production environment, to responding to user issues dynamically, in real-time. eG Innovations in partnership with […]

        read more
        VMware-Feature-Image.png

        AirWatch 9.0 Delivers New Capabilities for iOS and macOS – On-Demand Webinar

        citrix-ready-featuress-image

        Citrix ShareFile – New Features and Storage Flexibility

        Acceleratio

        How to automate your server environment with PowerShell management

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1484360717_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #3 – The Supply Chain Navigator

          The Turbonomic Platform can do a whole lot and we decided it would be good to walk you through our customers top 10 favorite features within the platform Feature #3 is our Supply Chain Navigator. The interactive supply chain allows you to click on any entity in your environment and see how it is related […]

          read more
          1484360581_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #2 – The Improve Overall Efficiency Dashboard

          1484360799_maxresdefault.jpg

          Turbonomic Feature Video #1 – The Assure Service Performance Dashboard

          1484261760_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: SAP Transformation with Accenture and VMware

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video