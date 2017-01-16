Gartner: Alexa – The First AI Fake News Victim?

The media were all agog last week when a toddler asked Alexa – the voice service built into her Amazon Echo for those asleep at the switch this past Christmas – to “get me a dollhouse.” Alexa allegedly complied and also somehow ordered a significant amount of cookies as well (assumedly, the child asked for those, too). To add insult to (virtual) injury, when this story was broadcast, any Echo devices within earshot of TV or radio news discussing Alexa’s naughtiness also heard the order and proceeded to attempt to do the same. Hilarious! AI and machine learning hijinx! This must be the kind of joking around that happened about a year before Skynet took over, right?

Being a cynical analyst, I decided to see if this was actually as easy as it was made out to be. First, I looked for the technical description that I KNEW had to be available from some techie pub that documented exactly what was asked of Alexa, how she responded, how the orders were taken, etc. This didn’t exist. Instead I found roughly 623 of the same stories that had been created and published from the original report “on the wire.” It seemed the world simply thought anyone could order anything through Alexa and with no safeguard have it shipped (quickly) to their doors. Undaunted, I took the next best step. I recreated the event.

