Gartner: “AI Pragmatics” – Linguistics Help Monetize Cloud Intelligence

Modern linguistics and the early application of AI and Machine Learning have much in common. Designers of AI solutions can learn how to make a meaningful, measurable, and profitable impact through understanding language theory of the late 20th century:

B.F. Skinner‘s (1) behaviorist application of operant conditioning posits language acquisition as a learning process of stimuli and responses.

Noam Chomsky‘s (2) rebuttal of behaviorism (3) proposes language acquisition as an innate, uniquely human cognitive capability, founded on rules-based principles, called “syntax”.

J.L. Austin (4) refutes “grammarians” and argues that human language is a sequence of “performatives” representing actionable intentions.

