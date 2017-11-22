Gartner: Accelerating 3D Printing from Prototype to Production

Formnext is a leading indicator of where the industry is headed — up.

This year’s exhibition had 50% more 3D print technology providers (470 from 33 countries), 100% more hall space (two expansive floors of equipment) and 60% more attendees (21,500 total) than the 2016 event. Moreover, from what I could see in the aisles — and which I confirmed with several exhibitors — many, many groups of people were in attendance.

The number of these groups — 3, 4, 5 people — stood out for me. I have been to 2D and 3D print exhibitions for over 30 years. Never had I noticed so many small groups of co-workers. This is a qualitative point, but an important one nevertheless: When 3, 4 or 5 people leave work for a day or two, with the associated travel costs and the work left undone back at the company, then they must be serious prospects. They are not strolling along, looking to see the latest hardware but actively considering either the purchase of a 3D printer or of engaging a 3D print service bureau.

A few other observations to help you evaluate the 3D printer market and opportunities:

Via the fine folks at Gartner.