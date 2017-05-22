Gartner: 3 things to do immediately in the wake of WannaCry

My colleagues in IT Security have had a busy weekend. Since its discovery on Friday afternoon, the WannaCry ransomware attack has continued to spread this weekend, impacting over 10,000 organizations and 200,000 individuals in over 150 countries, according to European authorities. However, while measures have been taken to slow the spread of the malware, new variations have begun to surface.

RIGHT NOW you must apply the MS17-010 patch. If you do not have it, and you have TCP port 445 open, your system will be hit by ransomware.

Go ahead. I’ll wait.

As luck would have it, I have a hospital appointment today. I was tremendously pleased to see the following tweet from my local hospital:

Services are running normally at our hospitals today. Systems have not been affected by the #nhscyberattack and we remain vigilant. — FrimleyPark Hospital (@FrimleyPark) May 13, 2017

So, what can we learn from this attack, and what three things can we do to guard against future attacks of this nature?

