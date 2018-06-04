Gartner: 10 Years of Cloud Security

10 years ago this week, Gartner released Assessing the Security Risks of Cloud Computing Although we had written several research notes in 2007 discussing SaaS security, the 2008 note co-authored by myself and Mark Nicolett was Gartner’s first research using the term ‘Cloud Security’.

Unsurprisingly for a new domain, we had more to say about the hypothetical risks associated with the public cloud than we had to say about the specifics of managing those risks. Most of the advice was generic, including bromides such as “Organizations that have IT risk assessment capabilities and controls for externally sourced services should apply them to the appropriate aspects of cloud computing.” Captain Obvious couldn’t have said it better. That lack of specificity was representative of the conundrum that continues to frustrate the IT world: the cloud is just like traditional forms of computing, except that everything is different.

Our 2008 research highlighted 4 key findings that have remained significant considerations for the use of public cloud computing:

Read the entire article here, 10 Years of Cloud Security

