Gartner: Predicts 2017: 3D Printing Accelerates
Manufacturers, consumer goods companies, medical device providers and their supply chain vendors are expanding the use of 3D printing — with the help of robots.
Gartner’s annual predictions about the future of 3D printing have been published. A brief synopsis of this year’s 19 page Predicts report follows.
Strategic Planning Assumption: By 2020, 10% of industrial operations will incorporate robotic 3D printers in their manufacturing processes.
Read the entire article here, Predicts 2017: 3D Printing Accelerates
via the fine folks at Gartner
