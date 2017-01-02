Gartner: ﻿﻿Predicts 2017: 3D Printing Accelerates

Manufacturers, consumer goods companies, medical device providers and their supply chain vendors are expanding the use of 3D printing — with the help of robots.

Gartner’s annual predictions about the future of 3D printing have been published. A brief synopsis of this year’s 19 page Predicts report follows.

Strategic Planning Assumption: By 2020, 10% of industrial operations will incorporate robotic 3D printers in their manufacturing processes.

Read the entire article here, Predicts 2017: 3D Printing Accelerates

via the fine folks at Gartner