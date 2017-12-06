Home Desktop Gain Application-Level GPU Visibility with Liquidware Stratusphere UX

Gain Application-Level GPU Visibility with Liquidware Stratusphere UX

Gain Application-Level GPU Visibility with Liquidware Stratusphere UX
Just over a year ago, we added GPU visibility within Stratusphere UX. Through our partnership and the NVIDIA GRID software development kit made available to us, we incorporated machine-level GPU metrics into the Stratusphere UX Advanced Inspectors. Very soon Liquidware will release Stratusphere UX 6.0, which will further peel back the layers of video performance visibility and offer GRID virtual GPU detail and metrics down to the application and process level for VMware Horizon, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and Amazon AWS Workspaces.

Visibility to application-level GPU detail provides an exciting opportunity as it opens the door to a deeper conversation about graphics-driven applications and use cases. As IT professionals, applications are the reason we have desktops—whether physical, virtual or in the cloud. They are the reason we deal with operating systems, provide help desk services, suffer through image management and patching, etc.

Having the right level of visibility to manage application performance and user experience is critically important. Stratusphere UX has been used to assist in tasks such as application inventory, license compliance, help desk support, troubleshooting, health checks, to name a few. Now, we add a new level of graphics visibility to the list. To that end, consider application strategy and the operations surrounding GPU monitoring and diagnostics. Let’s consider these two use cases at a high level.

Application Strategy

Stratusphere UX provides detailed trend, inventory and consumption information about all desktop applications. The solution provides reporting and other actionable details that will help you on your way to creating an application strategy. Stratusphere UX captures application-level GPU consumption as a means to determine overall application health, user experience and to optimize your base image and application delivery.

The above screen capture shows applications run in the last 30 days, based on GPU consumption. In addition to machine and user counts, Stratusphere UX also provides details about how often our in-guest agent saw these applications running. Specifically, note the details on GPU core, GPU memory as well as information on GPU encode and decode resources consumed.

Liquidware™ provides industry leading platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid Windows desktop environments including Citrix® XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon View®, Amazon WorkSpaces and physical Microsoft® Windows PCs. The company’s Stratusphere solution delivers visibility into desktop environments and supports assessment, design, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity provides just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. FlexApp delivers advanced Application Layering. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Essentials. Liquidware products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global network of partners.

