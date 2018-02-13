Gabe Knuth: Why I joined FSLogix

Sometimes life gives you an opportunity that you can’t pass up, and I’ve been fortunate to have a few of those occasions in my career. The first was a random encounter with Brian Madden when we both worked at reseller in Cleveland, OH, who said he was off to do a proof of concept for this thing called “MetaFrame” and asked if I wanted to come along. I’d been a desktop support engineer for a year or so, but had just been promoted to “server guy” after getting my CNA (it was the 90’s!). I’d only been in the new role for a week or two when I learned about MetaFrame, but that one proof of concept shaped my entire career, and I was immediately pulled back towards desktops.

The second was years later, as I oversaw all things Microsoft for a trucking company in Omaha, NE. Brian called, explaining that he needed some help to expand his blog, BrianMadden.com, and he wondered if I was available to become a part of his newfound team. On January 1, 2007, I officially joined The Brian Madden Company, as an independent industry analyst and blogger. Together, we built an industry event called BriForum, and we built a community-oriented website that united people around the world with a focus on desktop virtualization.

In 2008, BrianMadden.com was acquired by TechTarget, which gave us the freedom to continue doing exactly what we loved to do–talk to companies and share what we felt was important in the world of desktop virtualization–without having to run a business. Since then, I’ve covered the highs and lows of desktop virtualization, and I’ve talked to many, many (many!) companies along the way that could solve one of the problems that exist in IT.

The only downside to being in a position overseeing an entire industry is that as more products are released, I wasn’t able to dig as deeply into any single one as much as I would have liked. When I started, the world revolved around RDSH (though we didn’t call it that), and over time it grew so large that I rarely got to scratch beyond the surface of anything new or exciting.

Read the entire article here, Gabe Knuth: Why I joined FSLogix

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.