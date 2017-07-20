Home Fulton Financial Corporation Selects IGEL Endpoint Management Solutions

Fulton Financial Corporation Selects IGEL Endpoint Management Solutions

Fulton Financial Corporation Selects IGEL Endpoint Management Solutions
IGEL’s forward-thinking design, high-performance multimedia functionality, ease-of-use and robust management capabilities provide a winning combination for the financial services holding company  

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that Fulton Financial Corporation, a U.S. regional financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, Penn., has selected the IGEL Universal Desktop™ UD6 thin clients and the and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS) to power the delivery of Citrix application virtualization infrastructure to its more than 3,500 end users.

“When Fulton Financial Corporation approached IGEL, they were primarily looking for an endpoint solution that would support their multimedia end-users,” said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “Fulton is not alone in this requirement as we are seeing an increasing number of businesses looking to leverage audio and video to deliver training, messaging and other content. The IGEL UD6’s fast Intel Celeron® quad-core processor, coupled with full HD video playback and support for 3D and graphics applications, make it the ideal endpoint solution for powering application virtualization environments where productivity is tightly linked to a robust multimedia experience.”

In selecting a desktop computing solution to support its Citrix application virtualization infrastructure, in addition to multimedia functionality Fulton had one other business requirement, “We were looking for a solution that would mirror the experience provided by a Windows PC, without actually being a Windows PC,” said Marc Dell, Engineering Manager, Fulton IT Department. “We did a pretty extensive test, looking at performance, functionality and ease-of-use, and IGEL passed with flying colors.”

One of the features that Fulton appreciates most about IGEL’s endpoint computing solutions is the forward-thinking design. Dell added, “We looked at the IGEL roadmap and really liked what we saw. Not only did the IGEL team understand the challenges we face, they were already working hard to address concerns that are most near and dear to us, including computing power and graphic offload.”

Fulton began its IGEL roll-out by purchasing 2,300 IGEL UD6 thin clients in 2016 for its headquarters and branch offices, and plans to complete the roll out of IGEL thin clients to the remainder of its employees during 2017. The bank is also leveraging the IGEL UMS to manage its fleet of IGEL thin clients. “We like the IGEL UMS because it is easy to configure and makes the management of the IGEL thin clients virtually hands-free for our IT team,” said Dell. “Previous to IGEL, some of our processes were manual, and often required an on-site technician to troubleshoot or configure desktop clients. Now we can do this from one central location, which saves time and reduces costs.”

The IGEL solution integrates well with Fulton’s Citrix-based application virtualization infrastructure. Donnie Downs, CEO of Plan B Technologies, an IGEL Platinum Partner and Fulton’s Citrix partner added, “While implementing Citrix virtualization solutions at Fulton, we tested and validated them with the IGEL endpoints and found that together they make for a powerful combination, providing a robust end user experience that is both secure and easy to manage.”

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry’s best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

IGEL Technology IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.
