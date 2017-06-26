Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility
As enterprises increasingly rely on websites and web applications to deliver mission-critical business services, the need to ensure high application uptime, peak performance, and superior user experience is greater than ever. Application failures and performance slowdowns have a massive impact on business productivity. Using traditional monitoring tools to track the CPU, memory and disk utilization of the server farm is not sufficient for troubleshooting today. Administrators need to quickly get answer the most common question: “Why is my application slow?”
Application problems can stem from any part of the infrastructure: poorly-written application code, server issues, slow database queries, network connectivity, storage hotspots, or even virtualization issues. Most application performance monitoring (APM) tools focus on the application layer and the business transactions, but they do not provide enough visibility into the infrastructure, where many performance issues can originate.
In contrast, there are also many infrastructure monitoring tools in the market that focus on providing visibility into the various components and silos of the IT infrastructure, such as network, server, storage, and virtualization. But without an application-centric view of the infrastructure, it is not possible to receive contextual insight into how and when the application performance is affected by infrastructure problems.
Read the entire article here, Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility
via the fine folks at eG Innovations
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published