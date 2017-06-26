Home Applications Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility

Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility

0
Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility
0

As enterprises increasingly rely on websites and web applications to deliver mission-critical business services, the need to ensure high application uptime, peak performance, and superior user experience is greater than ever. Application failures and performance slowdowns have a massive impact on business productivity. Using traditional monitoring tools to track the CPU, memory and disk utilization of the server farm is not sufficient for troubleshooting today. Administrators need to quickly get answer the most common question: “Why is my application slow?”

Application problems can stem from any part of the infrastructure: poorly-written application code, server issues, slow database queries, network connectivity, storage hotspots, or even virtualization issues. Most application performance monitoring (APM) tools focus on the application layer and the business transactions, but they do not provide enough visibility into the infrastructure, where many performance issues can originate.

In contrast, there are also many infrastructure monitoring tools in the market that focus on providing visibility into the various components and silos of the IT infrastructure, such as network, server, storage, and virtualization. But without an application-centric view of the infrastructure, it is not possible to receive contextual insight into how and when the application performance is affected by infrastructure problems.

Read the entire article here, Full Stack Monitoring with eG Enterprise: Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Visibility

via the fine folks at eG Innovations

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Databases
Monitoring
Storage
User Management
eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        With more people using the internet on their phones than their desktops, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is a top priority for every IT team. From mobile device support to containerization and content security, every IT team is looking for an EMM solution with a comprehensive feature set. Check out our webinar on how to tackle […]

        read more
        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          HP – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          Hear Christopher Fries talk about the combined power of Citrix and HP technologies This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          SentryBay – Citrix Ready PartnerSpeak Video at Citrix Synergy 2017

          1498043749_maxresdefault.jpg

          An Introduction to AWS: A Platform Overview – #AWS Session Video

          1497775358_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Introducing AWS Organizations

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video