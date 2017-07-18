Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier – On-Demand Webinar
How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier
Managed Service Providers (MSPs) are key partners for enterprises, often providing services to handle tasks for which enterprises do not have in-house expertise, feel are not core to their business, or need additional resources to accomplish. As MSPs are challenged with low margins, intense competition and threats from in-sourcing, plus the challenges they face keeping pace with evolving technology, what can be done to drive new business growth and expand current accounts?
Watch this on-demand webinar “Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring: How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier”, in which Srinivas Ramanathan, CEO of eG Innovations, discusses ways in which MSPs can position themselves as a revenue center and a value provider for enterprises, and discover avenues for business expansion.
In this on-demand webinar, you will discover:
- How app-centric monitoring is key for MSPs to become critical for customer revenue
- How MSPs can become trusted advisors by enabling enterprises do more with less
- Best practices for MSPs to move up the IT stack;
- Technologies that MSPs need to have in place to achieve these goals
- How the eG Enterprise platform helps MSPs achieve the twin goals of influencing customer revenue and enabling tangible cost savings
Presenter:
- Srinivas Ramanathan CEO, eG Innovations
Watch the ‘Fueling MSP Growth with App-Centric Monitoring How Moving Up the Stack is Your Business Multiplier’ – On-Demand Webinar Here

