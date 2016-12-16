Home Applications FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade

FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade

0
FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade
0
FSLogix Feature Image
now viewing

FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Don’t let the new guy fool you - Citrix Video

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Barry-Schiffer-Feature Image
now playing

Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script Version 3.6

Turbonomic Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft Embraces Open Technologies & Joins Linux Foundation

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Learn About XenApp & XenDesktop Basic Network Security!

Veeam Feature Image
now playing

Organize your exciting trip to VeeamON 2017

What-Matrix Feature Image
now playing

New CliQr Cloudcenter 4.6 evaluation

1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

FSLogix Apps 2.7 is now available.

As many of you are well aware, a number of limitations can arise while trying to implement Office 365 across your organization. Poor application performance leading to grumpy users does not typically lead to cheerful workspaces. Request an evaluation copy and bring back the cheer to your digital workspace this holiday season.

When working in virtual desktop or published desktop environments, challenges inevitably arise from Outlook and choices need to be made in regards to running Outlook in online mode or cached exchange mode. Prior to the introduction of FSLogix Profile Containers, best practices dictated disabling cached exchange mode for environments such as XenApp. But what if you’re already invested in a profile management solution?

In steps FSLogix Office 365 Containers with just that thought in mind. But in addition, why not tackle some of the outstanding challenges that have, thus far, resided outside the scope of any solution on the market. Microsoft firmly established their business stance when they chose to run with their SaaS offering of Office 365. Unfortunately, many organizations took to adoption before doing a sufficient background check!

Read the entire article here, FSLogix Apps 2.7 – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade

via the fine folks at FSLogix

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Desktop
Management
User Management
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!