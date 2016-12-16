FSLogix Releases FSLogix Apps 2.7! – What’s New & Why you should Upgrade

FSLogix Apps 2.7 is now available.

As many of you are well aware, a number of limitations can arise while trying to implement Office 365 across your organization. Poor application performance leading to grumpy users does not typically lead to cheerful workspaces. Request an evaluation copy and bring back the cheer to your digital workspace this holiday season.

When working in virtual desktop or published desktop environments, challenges inevitably arise from Outlook and choices need to be made in regards to running Outlook in online mode or cached exchange mode. Prior to the introduction of FSLogix Profile Containers, best practices dictated disabling cached exchange mode for environments such as XenApp. But what if you’re already invested in a profile management solution?

In steps FSLogix Office 365 Containers with just that thought in mind. But in addition, why not tackle some of the outstanding challenges that have, thus far, resided outside the scope of any solution on the market. Microsoft firmly established their business stance when they chose to run with their SaaS offering of Office 365. Unfortunately, many organizations took to adoption before doing a sufficient background check!

via the fine folks at FSLogix