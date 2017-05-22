FSLogix Office 365 Container saves the day
WilkyIT recently augmented his blog from last August to cover FSLogix Office 365 Containers at much greater depth, while addressing the problems, risks, and solutions for enabling Office 365 on shared desktops/VDI. As part of this augmented blog series, the discussion includes a configuration guide that provides a step-by-step approach for installation, configuration, and testing of FSLogix Office 365 Containers.
Below is an excerpt from the blog “FSLogix Office 365 Containers to the rescue!”:
“Fslogix Office 365 Containers to the rescue, Office 365 re-introduces a previous headache in outlook around OST files and at the same time provides a performance aware solution for microsoft’s cloud based storage (OneDrive for Business).”
Read the entire article here, FSLogix Office 365 Container saves the day
via the fine folks at FSLogix
