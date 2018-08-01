FSLogix Containers – Search Index Considerations and Troubleshooting

Windows Search is a feature that has existed in the Windows OS since Windows Vista, although it did exist as freeware called Windows Desktop Search for XP and Server 2003. It replaced the Indexing Service that first arrived as part of the Windows NT4 Option Pack, which was deprecated in Windows 7 and finally removed in Windows 8.

Windows Search builds a full-text index of files on a device. The time required for the initial creation of this index depends on the amount and type of data to be indexed and can take up to several hours. In persistent environments, this does not present a problem, as the creation of the index is a one-time event. However, in non-persistent RDSH or VDI environments like XenApp and XenDesktop, this can present an issue.

Also, the Search database is normally placed in a device-specific area -C:ProgramDataMicrosoftSearchDataApplicationsWindowsWindows.edb. As well as being shared amongst users, it can also grow very large in some situations. Trying to “roam” this data by redirecting the Registry or using symbolic links can be very difficult, as Search is not intended to be used from networked locations. All of these issues are the drivers behind the FSLogix feature which allows you to mount the Search database to a VHD – Search Roaming.

