Home Applications FSLogix Containers – Search Index Considerations and Troubleshooting

FSLogix Containers – Search Index Considerations and Troubleshooting

0
FSLogix Containers – Search Index Considerations and Troubleshooting
0

Windows Search is a feature that has existed in the Windows OS since Windows Vista, although it did exist as freeware called Windows Desktop Search for XP and Server 2003. It replaced the Indexing Service that first arrived as part of the Windows NT4 Option Pack, which was deprecated in Windows 7 and finally removed in Windows 8.

Windows Search builds a full-text index of files on a device. The time required for the initial creation of this index depends on the amount and type of data to be indexed and can take up to several hours. In persistent environments, this does not present a problem, as the creation of the index is a one-time event. However, in non-persistent RDSH or VDI environments like XenApp and XenDesktop, this can present an issue.

Also, the Search database is normally placed in a device-specific area -C:ProgramDataMicrosoftSearchDataApplicationsWindowsWindows.edb. As well as being shared amongst users, it can also grow very large in some situations. Trying to “roam” this data by redirecting the Registry or using symbolic links can be very difficult, as Search is not intended to be used from networked locations. All of these issues are the drivers behind the FSLogix feature which allows you to mount the Search database to a VHD – Search Roaming.

Read the entire article here, FSLogix Containers – Search Index Considerations and Troubleshooting

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1533141125_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Workspace ONE 9.6 What’s New Technical Overview Video

          In this video we review the latest features in version 9.6 of Workspace ONE UEM. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Follow the VMware EUC Blog to learn more: https://blogs.vmware.com/euc. This video is from the fine folks at VMware […]

          read more
          1532119924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam at Cisco Live 2018

          1532122924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Devolutions Password Server – Managing your Passwords

          1532866624_maxresdefault.jpg

          Amazon WorkSpaces – Conditional access from authorized countries Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video