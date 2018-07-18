FSLogix can take AWS Workspaces to the next level

There’s a lot to like about AWS Workspaces. It’s easy to get started, there are a variety of different instance types available, there’s a persistent user disk, and the user experience is great, among other things. It’s no wonder AWS is putting as many resources into it as they are, and they’re gaining quite a lot of attention because of it. There are, however, some places that FSLogix can improve the Workspace experience, and that’s the point of this article.

First, let’s take a look at how AWS Workspaces are managed. Workspaces desktops are effectively persistent desktops. They are full copies of a base image, after which time they are left to be managed by the same means you’d use to manage any other traditional desktop. Workspaces desktops belong to a domain, and you can either use your existing AD, stand up a new one in AWS, or use AWS’ Managed AD service. Apps can be pushed to it via SCCM or AWS WAM, for example, and updates can be done by WSUS.

Additionally, all user data is stored in a persistent location separate from the base image, so it isn’t locked specifically to a Workspaces desktop instance. This user data is backed up via snapshot every 12 hours, so it can restored independently of the OS.

Pushing out a new base image is possible, and the process of doing this is what AWS calls a “rebuild,” which replaces the OS and reverts the user’s persistent storage to the most recent snapshot, which can be as old as 12 hours. This process, by which the OS image is copied in full to each VM, can take upwards of 20 minutes, and, depending on what user data has been saved to the persistent storage since the last snapshot, can result in lost information (AWS recommends that users store their personal data in WorkDocs or some other location not specifically tied to Workspaces). In other words, a rebuild is something you do in an emergency, not as a best-practice way of managing desktops.

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.