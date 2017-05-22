With Citrix Synergy 2017 Orlando just one week away, all eyes will once again be on the Citrix-verse to see what’s in store for 2017 and beyond. Be sure to stop by Booth 514, where members of the FSLogix team will be on hand with partners and members of the Citrix community, to provide personal demos of the latest from FSLogix, including Outlook Instant Search on XenApp and Roaming OneDrive for Business Application. Grab some free giveaways, take the FSLogix Apps Survey, and check out the latest results!

Read the entire article here, FSLogix at Citrix Synergy 2017 Orlando

via the fine folks at FSLogix