FSLogix at Citrix Synergy 2017 Orlando

With Citrix Synergy 2017 Orlando just one week away, all eyes will once again be on the Citrix-verse to see what’s in store for 2017 and beyond. Be sure to stop by Booth 514, where members of the FSLogix team will be on hand with partners and members of the Citrix community, to provide personal demos of the latest from FSLogix, including Outlook Instant Search on XenApp and Roaming OneDrive for Business Application. Grab some free giveaways, take the FSLogix Apps Survey, and check out the latest results!

Categories:
Applications
Desktop
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
