FSLogix Apps 2.8.4 – Skype for Business Global Address List and Device Based Licensing Enhancements
What’s new with FSLogix Apps 2.8.4? For starters, we’ve been working with a number of customers that have had issues surrounding the Skype for Business Global Address List (GAL) in non-persistent VDI environments. Check out this BLOG from Solutions Architect and Product Champion, Dave Young, where he dives into a specific example of how FSLogix Office 365 Containers was able to resolve this particular issue.
Office 365 is a mission critical application for a vast number of organizations. This means that their users must have access to the application. Therefore, it seemed prudent to add certain fail safes to the Office 365 Container product to ensure accessibility.
One of the primary use cases for the FSLogix Office 365 Container is to enable Outlook’s cached mode. However on the off chance there is a case where the Office 365 Container fails to attach, Outlook will work in online mode by default, allowing users to continue working while IT resolves the issue at hand.
Read the entire article here, FSLogix Apps 2.8.4 – Skype for Business Global Address List and Device Based Licensing Enhancements
via the fine folks at FSLogix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper