FSLogix Apps 2.8.4 – Skype for Business Global Address List and Device Based Licensing Enhancements

FSLogix Apps 2.8.4 – Skype for Business Global Address List and Device Based Licensing Enhancements
What’s new with FSLogix Apps 2.8.4? For starters, we’ve been working with a number of customers that have had issues surrounding the Skype for Business Global Address List (GAL) in non-persistent VDI environments. Check out this BLOG from Solutions Architect and Product Champion, Dave Young, where he dives into a specific example of how FSLogix Office 365 Containers was able to resolve this particular issue.

Office 365 is a mission critical application for a vast number of organizations. This means that their users must have access to the application. Therefore, it seemed prudent to add certain fail safes to the Office 365 Container product to ensure accessibility.

One of the primary use cases for the FSLogix Office 365 Container is to enable Outlook’s cached mode. However on the off chance there is a case where the Office 365 Container fails to attach, Outlook will work in online mode by default, allowing users to continue working while IT resolves the issue at hand.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Collaboration
Desktop
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
