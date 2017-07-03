FreeRDP Now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager
Over the years, we’ve received some feedback from IT pros who weren’t thrilled with the fact that RDM didn’t always play well with Microsoft ActiveX. Some of the main headaches included:
- When logging off or disconnecting from a client server, the RDM window would hang and have to be shut down.
- If an open VPN session ended and users weren’t present (i.e. if they had stepped away from their computer or device), RDM would hang and crash.
- Sometimes, when using ActiveX, RDM would crash for no apparent reason.
You’ll hopefully note, however, that I used the word “included” up there instead of “includes”, because I have some wonderful pain-relieving news: FreeRDP is now integrated in RDM as an alternative to ActiveX!
Switching over to FreeRDP is fast and easy. Here’s what to do:
- Go to File – Options – RDP
- Switch your default RDP type from ActiveX to RDP (FreeRDP).
And that’s it! I bet you could do that blindfolded while juggling one-handed.
Read the entire article here, FreeRDP Now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager
via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper