Over the years, we’ve received some feedback from IT pros who weren’t thrilled with the fact that RDM didn’t always play well with Microsoft ActiveX. Some of the main headaches included:

When logging off or disconnecting from a client server, the RDM window would hang and have to be shut down.

If an open VPN session ended and users weren’t present (i.e. if they had stepped away from their computer or device), RDM would hang and crash.

Sometimes, when using ActiveX, RDM would crash for no apparent reason.

You’ll hopefully note, however, that I used the word “included” up there instead of “includes”, because I have some wonderful pain-relieving news: FreeRDP is now integrated in RDM as an alternative to ActiveX!

Switching over to FreeRDP is fast and easy. Here’s what to do:

Go to File – Options – RDP

Switch your default RDP type from ActiveX to RDP (FreeRDP).

And that’s it! I bet you could do that blindfolded while juggling one-handed.

Read the entire article here, FreeRDP Now Integrated in Remote Desktop Manager

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys