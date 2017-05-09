Home Freedom! Deliver GPU-Accelerated DaaS Cloud Workstations From Azure

0
In the past year, several big advancements in GPU-accelerated computing have promised that major changes are ahead for organizations that use large, expensive workstations to deliver graphics-rich applications. While some of this technology isn’t even a year old yet, its potential to transform the way entire industries work has created quite a buzz. Enter cloud workstations…

Here’s what you should know about the newest desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) technology from Workspot and how it delivers GPU-accelerated workstations in the cloud and on-prem.

Why make IT the bottleneck?

To deliver high performance graphics or compute intensive applications like CATIA, AutoCAD, Revit, SOLIDWORKS, Adobe Premiere and others, you need to provide each user with a physical windows workstation with lots of compute and memory. These high-end physical workstations come with challenges:

  • High CapEx – these desktops are incredibly expensive.
  • High TCO – requires hardware refresh every 3 years.
  • Time-consuming: Users often wait for weeks to get their workstations becau se IT has to procure them, configure them and then deliver them to the users. No flexibility for temporary projects.
  • High networking costs – Sharing large files/datasets between users and sites is challenging.
  • Inefficient –  Difficult to collaborate in real-time with geographically dispersed teams on the same 3D models.
  • Immobile – In the age of mobility, GPU workstation users are still tethered to their desks.

Read the entire article here, Freedom! Deliver GPU-Accelerated DaaS Cloud Workstations From Azure

via the fine folks at WorkSpot

Workspot
Workspot Workspot has reinvented Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) with its cloud-native VDI 2.0 and Desktop-as-a-Service 2.0 (DaaS 2.0) solutions. Workspot solves the corporate challenge of securely delivering apps, desktops and data to any device and helps organizations achieve unprecedented time-to-value for VDI implementations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Workspot offers the shortest implementation times in the industry. The Cupertino, Calif.-based company received the Best of VMworld 2016 Gold Award for Desktop and Application Delivery solutions.
