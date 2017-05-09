Freedom! Deliver GPU-Accelerated DaaS Cloud Workstations From Azure

In the past year, several big advancements in GPU-accelerated computing have promised that major changes are ahead for organizations that use large, expensive workstations to deliver graphics-rich applications. While some of this technology isn’t even a year old yet, its potential to transform the way entire industries work has created quite a buzz. Enter cloud workstations…

Here’s what you should know about the newest desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) technology from Workspot and how it delivers GPU-accelerated workstations in the cloud and on-prem.

Why make IT the bottleneck?

To deliver high performance graphics or compute intensive applications like CATIA, AutoCAD, Revit, SOLIDWORKS, Adobe Premiere and others, you need to provide each user with a physical windows workstation with lots of compute and memory. These high-end physical workstations come with challenges:

High CapEx – these desktops are incredibly expensive.

High TCO – requires hardware refresh every 3 years.

Time-consuming: Users often wait for weeks to get their workstations becau se IT has to procure them, configure them and then deliver them to the users. No flexibility for temporary projects.

High networking costs – Sharing large files/datasets between users and sites is challenging.

Inefficient – Difficult to collaborate in real-time with geographically dispersed teams on the same 3D models.

Immobile – In the age of mobility, GPU workstation users are still tethered to their desks.

