Free & Powerful Citrix NetScaler Monitor

If you have kids you’re familiar with that moment, when they start to walk by themselves, ride a bicycle without training wheels or start attending the first grade, that feeling you get which blends anxiety and happiness at this special moment with fears and worries. Try to recall when you felt that sentiment – or if you don’t have kids, try to imagine – because that’s how I feel now, releasing this “child” into the world.

One of the first sentences I wrote in the the NetScaler Monitor’s PRD document is “a simple, easy and efficient monitoring tool for NetScaler admins”, and after numerous demos and conversations – during and after the latest Citrix Synergy conference – I am quite sure we achieved what we had been planning just a few months ago.

Frankly speaking, I was completely blown away by the feedback we got from the community. I won’t forget that moment when I presented the application for the first time in front of a full room of ControlUp Experts program members. Wasn’t expecting your reaction guys, Thanks!

Citrix NetScaler Monitor is available for public beta – June 2017.

Read the entire article here, Free & Powerful NetScaler Monitor

via the fine folks at ControlUp