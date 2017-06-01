FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017.
- Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance
- Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes
- Web-based monitoring console
- Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway
- Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x
- Free forever, no ads, no credit card details required
Features at a Glance
- Simulates the exact same process that users go through when they logon to XenApp or XenDesktop
- Tracks every step of the Citrix logon process: browser access, authentication, enumeration, HDX session establishment, and application launch
- Detects logon issues proactively and helps solve them before users are affected
- Tests if the entire Citrix delivery infrastructure is working in concert
Learn more about the FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
