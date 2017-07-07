Forrester: What Kind of Threat Intelligence are You Selling Me?

The threat intelligence market has not been well defined. This is a problem that frequently arises when marketing departments start playing buzzword bingo in a “me too” attempt to latch onto the latest trend. This year it’s happening with machine learning.

Unfortunately, the market response to this type of message pollution is to “lose faith” in the trend or technology, leaving nothing but the echoes of a melancholy Michael Stipe song. One of the challenges I faced when approaching my recent report on threat intelligence, was to try to make sense of a market where vendors frequently denigrate each other, referring to each other as “fake news” or “fake intelligence” or whatever. I’m exaggerating, but not by much. I’m sure we’ve all heard the “that’s not real intelligence” talk.

The important thing to understand is that there are a lot of “things” that can be considered threat intelligence, and there’s not really a requirement for any particular offering to exist for something to be considered threat intelligence. This leads to an interesting situation where multiple vendors are telling you they are selling the same thing (they aren’t), and you have to figure out how to justify a budget for it because in security — if you’re not keeping up with the trends, you’re falling behind best practices.

Read the entire article here, What Kind of Threat Intelligence are You Selling Me?

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.