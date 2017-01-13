Forrester: Welcome to 2017 – The year of #DevOps

We are eager to announce a beacon of light to help penetrate the post-holiday fog: Forrester’s DevOps Benchmark Survey for 2017 is officially live! Led by myself and Researcher Elinor Klavens, this benchmark survey serves as the backbone for a large portion of our DevOps research, facilitating the identification and tracking of trends and supporting our research including predictions for the future. Pivotal to many of our reports, this is your opportunity to shape our research, including our upcoming report “Six Trends That Shape DevOps Adoption In 2017 And Beyond.”

The DevOps survey expands on the extensive data contained in Forrester’s Business Technographics survey, drilling into the context, adoption, use, and plans with DevOps. The research team uses the survey’s findings to provide deeper, more informed insights to help guide your DevOps journey. Questions – including how you are dealing with the business mandate of velocity, how DevOps is changing your culture, and where you see DevOps heading – are partnered with practical use of tools and automation.

Read the entire article here, Welcome to 2017: The year of #DevOps

via the fine folks at Forrester Research.